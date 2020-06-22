Though COVID-19 has forced much of sports into a hiatus over the last few months, ESPN on Sunday night held its annual ESPY Awards show.
And with racial injustice and protests calling for change dominating the national landscape, the show devoted much of its time to stories and issues beyond the sports world.
With the show entirely remote because of COVID-19, the show's co-hosts, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird and soccer star Megan Rapinoe, opened the two-hour program wearing "Black Lives Matter" shirts and calling on athletes to use their platforms to help push for change in a five-minute video.
Beginning with a montage showing pioneering black athletes including Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell and Serena Williams, Wilson asked, "But what if we didn't know their names? What if they were never part of the conversation?"
Wilson then said, "And there's also this conversation: 'I can't breathe. I can't breathe,'" referencing the last words spoken by George Floyd, whose May 25 death after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes sparked global protests.
Sports teams and athletes throughout the world have spoken out publicly against racism in the month since, with several teams taking part in protests.
In the video, Wilson, Bird and Rapinoe called on all people to work toward social equality, referencing several other black people killed in altercations with police or where race was believed to play a part in their deaths. The video also spoke to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who made global headline when he kneeled during the national anthem in 2016 as a protest against police brutality.
"I used to shy away from moments like this because it's convenient to be quiet. To be safe and polite. Colin Kaepernick never shied away," Rapinoe said. "He knew that discomfort was essential to liberation and that fighting the oppression against black people is bigger than sports."
In the show's open, the trio called for a sustained effort to promote social equality and end systemic racism that goes beyond social media posts.
"And not just for a few days or a few IG posts, this is our moment to prove that we know a better world is one where black lives are valued," said Bird.
Wilson encouraged all peers, personal and professional, to use their own voice to help create change.
"To my white teammates and friends, we need you to lead too," Wilson said. "Don't just listen, help."
--Field Level Media