SPORTS-FBC-PLASCHKE-COLUMN-LA

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson keeps Washington safety Makell Esteen away as he scampers for extra yardage on Sept. 30 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins beat the Huskies 40-32. UW is hoping for a road win Saturday at ASU in Tempe, Arizona.

 Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS

The Huskies will have to beat the heat to snap the streak.

Tongue-twisters aside, No. 21 Washington (4-1) is a 13.5-point favorite over Arizona State (1-4) on Saturday, and for obvious reasons. Led by redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies' rejuvenated offense ranks third in the nation in passing (364 yards per game), sixth in total offense (507.8 yards per game), seventh in passing touchdowns (16) and 12th in scoring (41.6 points per game). On the other side, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards on Sept. 18 and seems destined to stumble through a dismal season in the desert.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?