Coach Noelle Quinn takes her team into a timeout against the Washington Mystics June 23, 2022 in Seattle. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

As the Seattle Storm enter the playoffs Thursday in pursuit of their fifth WNBA championship, numerous poignant story lines are percolating.

Can they end Sue Bird’s career with yet another ring, a scenario that coach Noelle Quinn said would be “amazing — like a storybook ending”?