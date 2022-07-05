KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Wenatchee got its first road trip of the second half off to a good start Tuesday after topping the Kelowna Falcons 2-1 at Elks Stadium.
Wenatchee remains red-hot north of the border, having won five of seven in Canada.
Evan Canfield was excellent for the AppleSox and collected his third win of the summer after tossing five scoreless innings of relief while striking out eight. Canfield allowed a pair of singles to the first two Falcons he faced before retiring 12 of the next 13 batters. The Bothell native was lights out.
The only trouble he faced came in the sixth inning after allowing a two-out double to Damian Stone and in the ninth after he issues a leadoff walked Michael Montrezza. But Canfield kept his composure and escaped from both innings unscathed.
Wenatchee’s Riley Sinclair started the game and tossed strong innings before getting pulled for Canfield to start the fifth. Sinclair gave up a run in the first but allowed just two hits and walked three.
There wasn’t a whole lot of offense throughout the entire game. The one highlight came in the fifth as Matt Halbach led off the inning with a solo home run — his first of the summer. That put Wenatchee ahead and proved to be the difference with Canfield dominating on the mound.
Enzo Apodaca recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season after going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and Michael Davinni drove in Wenatchee’s only other run with an RBI single in the first inning. With a two-out single in the fourth inning, Joichiro Oyama pushed his hitting streak to six games. Oyama also stole his 18th bag of the season, moving two ahead of Edmonton’s Clayton Loranger for first in the West Coast League.
The AppleSox can win their fourth series in the last five with a win Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Wenatchee’s Jack Moffitt is projected to make his sixth start of the season.
Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone