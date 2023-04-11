PESHASTIN — Both Cascade and Moses Lake Christian Academy (MLCA) were looking for their first win of the season when the Kodiaks hosted the Lions on their home baseball field Tuesday night.

And what they sought, they both wrought. MLCA won the opener of the doubleheader 13-8. The game went late, and because Cascade’s field is only lit by natural light after three innings had passed, it became too dark to safely play the game. Cascade was in the lead 7-5, thereby becoming the de facto winner.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

