PESHASTIN — Both Cascade and Moses Lake Christian Academy (MLCA) were looking for their first win of the season when the Kodiaks hosted the Lions on their home baseball field Tuesday night.
And what they sought, they both wrought. MLCA won the opener of the doubleheader 13-8. The game went late, and because Cascade’s field is only lit by natural light after three innings had passed, it became too dark to safely play the game. Cascade was in the lead 7-5, thereby becoming the de facto winner.
“We’re really young and still learning,” said Cascade Head Coach Brett Isadore.
And though he didn’t quite feel he could call his win a win, he saw positives shine through with his young group.
“They’re being more aggressive, swinging the bat better, and seeing the ball,” Isadore said. “As a team, we have progressed at the plate.”
He still sees the work needed to be done defensively — out in the field and on the mound.
Cascade improves their record to 1-6-1.
Cascade hosts Cashmere for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
