230516-sportslocal-quincycascade 01.jpg
Cascade High's Angel Sandoval, left, controls the soccer ball while defended by Quincy's Bryan Nunez, center, and Isaac Lopez in the first half of the 1A/2B district championship match Saturday at Wenatchee High School's Apple Bowl. Cascade won 4-3.

WENATCHEE — One year ago, the Cascade High School soccer team snatched the Caribou Trail League title from Quincy only to lose the district championship to the same team days later.

In a seemingly unlikely reversal of fortune, Saturday, in the district championship, the Kodiaks netted three goals late in the second half to beat this season’s juggernaut, 4-3, completing the odd inversing of last year’s outcomes.

Jesus Sandoval - Cascade soccer head coach.jpg

Jesus Sandoval

Cascade High School soccer head coach
230516-sportslocal-quincycascade 02.jpg
Cascade High's Shane Slette, left, and Quincy's Erick Zepeda both go for the soccer ball in the first half of the 1A/2B district championship match Saturday at Wenatchee High School's Apple Bowl.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

