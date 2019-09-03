LEAVENWORTH — Last season was a strong one for the Cascade Kodiak boys cross country team. They finished tied for first place in state, losing the state title only because their sixth runner was slower.
That team is returning all but their fifth runner, so a run at the state title seems to be within their grasp. Last season, diminutive freshman Owen Bard burst onto the scene out dueling talented teammate, sophomore Landon Davies for the district title.
Owen was fourth in state, Landon fifth.
“It’s going to be fun to which one is going to win this year. My guess they’ll be switching off and it will be really close,” said Head Coach Dayle Massey, now in his 10th year. “Our top four runners are returning, but we need a number five. Hopefully, we have some new, fast kids. We’ll see how it plays out.”
Massey said Bard and Davies have a chance to finish one-two at state. The two top runners train together and keep each other motivated. Mostly, Massey said, they are friends and just want the team to win.
The three and four runners are sophomores Derek Richardson and Jerome Jerome. Sophomore Jacob Redman was the sixth man last year.
“He has talent and can run well. Just need to stay healthy. Until we have races, we don’t know everything. We need someone to pick it up,” Massey said of Redman
Massey they need to find a strong number five runner, if they are going to have a chance to win state.
For the girls, last season freshman Zoe McDevitt was the district champion. She’ll be back along with some new, fast girls.
“We’ll be stronger, but it will be hard to beat Cashmere. They are still the team to beat. They were eighth in state with everyone returning,” he said. “If two teams go to state, we’re hoping for that second seed. But that won’t be easy.”