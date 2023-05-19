COWICHE — It was unseasonably hot on the Highland High School soccer field Friday night and as the mercury hovered around 90 degrees and the taller grass slowed down every pass, both Cascade and King’s Way Christian high schools had to suffer through it.
It was a loser-out match in the second round of the 1A state tournament. Only 16 teams remained.
Cascade (12-4) was the No. 5 seed and on a three-game winning streak that included an upset over Quincy in the district championship. King’s Way Christian (14-5) of Vancouver was the No. 12 seed and finished third in the Trico 1A League.
As each team fought through the conditions, Cascade managed a little better by outscoring the Knights 4-0 in a physical and difficult match. It ended the Knight’s season but the Kodiaks advanced to the Elite 8.
“They’re a good team, “ said Cascade head coach Jesus Sandoval. “But we were able to score on our opportunities.”
The first goal came early and off the foot of Karsten Bowles around the fifth minute. Angel Sandoval followed that up in the 30th minute to lead at the half 2-0. Vincent Slette bagged the third three minutes into the second half from outside the box.
“I don’t like that 2-0 lead so it was important to score early in the second half,” Jesus Sandoval said. “Once we did that we calmed down more and played our game.”
Angel Sandoval closed the door on the Knights when he netted his second and fourth Kodiak goal.
Cascade commanded the game but when the Knights created real threats on goal, the Kodiak keeper was there with clutch saves.
“They kept it together,” Jesus Sandoval said. “It was a nice win and it gives the guys confidence for tomorrow.”
Cascade plays Highland back at Highland High School on Saturday at 11 a.m.
