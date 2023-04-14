EPHRATA — Early last season, in the only encounter between these soccer teams, Cascade beat Ephrata 5-1. Fast forward a year and Cascade yielded a similar result on Thursday night. The Kodiaks beat the Tigers, 4-1.
Cascade was off of a recent win over Omak on Monday while Ephrata had just suffered a loss to Ellensburg.
The game was nearly settled by halftime. All four of Cascade’s goals came within the first half. Three of which were from Angel Sandoval, earning the Junior forward his second hat trick of the week.
The first goal came within the first two minutes after he dribbled down the sideline, cut across the defense, and slipped it past the goalkeeper. Almost every goal of his finished that way.
“We had a really good first half,” said Cascade head coach Jesus Sandoval. “It was nice to get on the scoreboard early. That helped us set the tone and play with our style.”
Shane Slette slotted the fourth goal on a penalty kick. Ephrata’s goal came in the second half and was more of an own-goal for Cascade than anything else. A defensive lapse rattled the ball around the Kodiak goalbox and it managed to roll in.
The Kodiaks built up from the back, out of their defense, which was led by Ryan Denega, and helped click the offensive sequence into motion.
“We’re making sure we play simple and on the ground,” Sandoval said. “That did a lot.”
Cascade improves their record to 5-3. Ephrata is now 3-8.
Cascade hosts Overlake on Saturday at 1 p.m. Ephrata plays at Prosser on Saturday at noon.
