EPHRATA — Early last season, in the only encounter between these soccer teams, Cascade beat Ephrata 5-1. Fast forward a year and Cascade yielded a similar result on Thursday night. The Kodiaks beat the Tigers, 4-1.

Cascade was off of a recent win over Omak on Monday while Ephrata had just suffered a loss to Ellensburg.

Jesus Sandoval

Jesus Sandoval

Cascade High School soccer head coach


