LEAVENWORTH — The Cascade Kodiaks boys’ basketball team came into Thursday’s matchup against Omak having lost their last 27 league games.
It’s a record that stretches back three years to the 2017-18 season. But no longer.
Cascade ended its drought Thursday night and earned its first win of the season after beating Omak 63-53 at home.
“I’m really proud of them,” Cascade head coach Paul Fraker said Friday. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work and they deserved to have a nice little celebration. It was a good win for us.”
Seniors Isaac Cortes (23) and Cole Warnaca (18) combined for 41 points and Cortes scored 13 in the fourth quarter as the Kodiaks outscored the Pioneers 22-9 over the final eight minutes.
“We’re getting in better shape every day and showed it off (Thursday),” Fraker said. “We really executed down the stretch against a scrappy team and shot well from the 3-point line. Isaac had a great game, playing well inside and out, and Cole was solid throughout the game.”
The Kodiaks (1-1) will look to win their second on Saturday against Quincy.
“That is going to be a tough one, but we’re really looking forward to the challenge,” Fraker said. “Hopefully we put together two really good games in a row and get on the winning side heading into next week, which is somewhere we haven’t been in a while.”
Tipoff on Saturday is at 5:30 p.m.