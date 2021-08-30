LEAVENWORTH — The Cascade Kodiak football team is anxious to play a full season again, with the hope to compete every week while staying strong and healthy.
The Kodiaks have 45 players turning out this season, which is about average, although Cascade Head Coach Dominique Coffin hopes more students turn out when school starts.
Cascade, which finished 3-2 last season, return six starters on offense and seven starters on defense.
Top returners this season include junior Kaston Dillon, who started at wide receiver and defensive line last season. Cascade returns all their offensive linemen, led by senior Cole Warman, who plays line on both offense and defense.
Senior Jones Duncan was first-team, all-league linebacker last year. He will also be the main guy at running back, which Coffin said he is excited about.
Kai Lewman started at defensive back last year with some time at running back. Coffin said Lewman will be stepping in as a feature running back this season.
Senior Braden Parton is stepping in at quarterback. Coffin said Parton has been sitting behind Cole Warnaca for three seasons so he’s excited to get the opportunity.
In the offseason, Cascade added a new weight lifting program, which was adopted school-wide. Most male athletes were working out in the mornings all summer, he said.
Coffin is hoping the new weight lifting program will pay dividends when the season starts.
“It’s a really good program. It’s tough for some kids. We’re hoping it’s going to be good. It had a lot of movement and different workouts that we’re not used to. We’re hoping it prepares our guys to be physically strong but also keeps us healthy as we’re going to lacking depth this year,” Coffin said.
Adjusting to the COVID protocols is “as good as it can be” Coffin noted.
“We really try to work and structure our practices and drills to make sure guys are spread out,” he said. “We limit the time we scrimmage. It’s obviously changed things, but the number one thing is we want to make sure these kids can play all the games scheduled since we missed so many last year.”
This season, Coffin is hoping his team competes each week.
“Our hope is that we show up each week to compete. We have a good group of kids. Our league is going to be tough. Everyone is competitive and good. We just want to focus on taking care of what we can control. We want to compete every week and show up to play,” he said.
Cascade opens the season Friday, Sept. 3 at home against Naches Valley.