CLE ELUM — The Lady Kodiaks soccer team picked up their first win of the season Thursday night in Cle Elum by a score of 6-2.
Concerns over smoky conditions developed as the team was heading over the pass but the field conditions turned out to be excellent.
Head coach Javier Reyna said that this type of match was exactly the spark this team needed to turn their season around. The team had lost its two previous matches.
“It was a great morale boost for us,” Reyna said. “The first half started a little slow. Their field’s a bit narrow so it took us a little time to adjust.”
Edie Walker struck first in the 15th minute off a beautiful assist from Teyva Dillon. Five minutes later a foul set the ball up for the Warriors 30 yards out from the Kodiak goal. A lob shot split two opposing players the Cascade keeper Rayen Blue to collect easily. She booted it to midfield where Senior Tania Oyos immediately lobbed it to Mya Herrera on the left side. She managed to get a shot off and in past two defenders and a rushing goalie.
Cascade kept the pressure on with another shot on goal near the 37th minute mark but the Warriors keeper smacked it aside.
Walker and Herrera would both go on to score again in the second half, one at minute 54 and the next at minute 63. The Kodiaks would go on to score again in the 67th minute, going up 5-0. It wasn’t until the last 20 minutes of the game and after five Kodiak substitutions did the Warriors find the back of the net, which they did twice in the three minutes.
Cascade buckled down and stopped the Warriors from doing anymore damage while adding one more of their own in the 75th minute.
“We have a really good mix of returners and incoming freshmen,” Reyna said. His expectations for the team this year?
“Big. We want to win league this year and we want to go to state.”
The Lady Kodiaks have two away games next week, first against East Valley in Yakima and then Liberty Bell in Winthrop.
