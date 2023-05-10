WENATCHEE — The Cascade High School soccer team had been 13th in the state rankings, finished second in the Caribou Trail League, under Quincy, the top-ranked team in the state, and won six of their last seven games before Wednesday night’s district semi-final match with Brewster at the Apple Bowl.

Cascade ( 5-3, 10-4) and Brewster (12-2, 13-4) had met already this season, back in mid-March, and Cascade delivered a three-goal shutout to win. The Kodiaks performed an encore against the Bears Wednesday night, winning 3-0 to make the district championship game.

Jesus Sandoval - Cascade soccer head coach.jpg

Jesus Sandoval

Cascade High School soccer head coach


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

