WENATCHEE — The Cascade High School soccer team had been 13th in the state rankings, finished second in the Caribou Trail League, under Quincy, the top-ranked team in the state, and won six of their last seven games before Wednesday night’s district semi-final match with Brewster at the Apple Bowl.
Cascade ( 5-3, 10-4) and Brewster (12-2, 13-4) had met already this season, back in mid-March, and Cascade delivered a three-goal shutout to win. The Kodiaks performed an encore against the Bears Wednesday night, winning 3-0 to make the district championship game.
“We started a little desperate to score,” said Cascade head coach Jesus Sandoval. “Then we went back to our style — linking passes, creating opportunities, and playing from the back.”
Brewster had been sixth in the state rankings and was the Central Washington 2B league champions. One of their three previous losses was to Cascade and since their last loss in early April, the Bears had been on a 10-game winning streak. They still have one chance to make the state tournament, they just have to beat Tonasket.
Shane Slette was responsible for the first two Cascade goals. They came in the 20th and 29th minutes. Slette scored two critical goals for the Kodiaks and was a midfield facilitator, winning balls and dealing passes.
Angel Sandoval netted the last goal to put the game out of reach. All game long he owned the wing and helped create countless opportunities.
The Kodiak defense was solid. Ryan Denega, Dante Aurilio, and the rest of the back line all had clutch performances that defended a clean-sheet shutout.
“Overall, our dynamics were really good,” Jesus Sandoval said. “We’re looking forward to Quincy.”
Cascade will play Quincy in the district championship at the Apple Bowl on Saturday at 7 p.m. Brewster plays Tonasket at the Apple Bowl on Saturday at 3 p.m.
