Cascade soccer

LEAVENWORTH — Expect the talented Cascade Kodiaks girls soccer team to make a run at the Caribou Trail League title and state berth this season. Last year, Cascade tied Cashmere at 7-1 for the league title.
Their season ended with a 5-0 loss to Lakeside the NEA crossover playoff. Head Coach Glen Stefanko, now in his eighth season, said they have a lot of returning players, having lost just two seniors from last season.
The return eight seniors this season. Plus, they have a pretty healthy crop of freshmen as well.
“The upper valley is really turning out some really solid players with good fundamentals. More than anything, the upper valley tends to produce some well rounded athletes, which is a lot of fun,” Stefanko said.
Stefanko said his team is working really hard to get off on the right foot.
“The girls are excited about maintaining a healthy level of play, being excited about intensity, developing character. I believe the majority of girls are in line that if we do those things correctly, we can focus on the important factors of athletics, then the wins will come as they are supposed to,” he said.
Playing Cashmere is always a highlight of the season, he said. The rivalry with Cashmere is a healthy one. Stefanko said most of the girls are friends off the field.
“We definitely have a focus on Cashmere within the league. Outside of that, we have some good non-league games to get us prepared. We are playing Olympic, Lakeside and Wenatchee. We look forward to having some success there,” he said.
Stefanko said the team is solid through and through. Most of the girls have played together in club soccer. Players to watch include high scoring senior forwards Tori Driscoll and Kascia Muscutt.
Senior Kolby Hunt always has some magic to pull on the field, he said.
“As we move back through the field, we have strong players throughout. We have some amazing juniors as well, like Stella Johnson. Savana(Stefanko) is injured but will be back in a couple weeks. We have have Truh Merriman, the senior defender. Along with some stronger younger girls like Autumn West. They are performing really well. Then, Devin Archer, our senior keeper. Basically, from front to back, I’m excited to have them working together,” Stefanko said.
Stefanko said he has not been focusing at returning to state, but the girls have told him that is their primary goal, feeling all the other goals will fall in line with that.
“They are calling it the journey to state. At this point, I’m dealing with integrity, character and hard work. It seems to be they are setting high standards for themselves,” he said.
Cascade opens the season on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at home against Wenatchee.