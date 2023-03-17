ELLENSBURG — The first game of the season finally came for Cascade boy soccer. Last year their 15-4-2 record gave them a second-place district finish and an appearance in the state quarterfinal, where they lost to University Prep in overtime.
Thursday night, the Kodiaks kicked off the new season with a familiar opponent — the Ellensburg Bulldogs.
Cascade beat Ellensburg 5-3 last year and hoped for a repeat performance. The Bulldogs finished with a 7-10 record and a district appearance last year.
Ellensburg already had a couple of games under their belt. Their first ended in a tie and the most recent was a blowout loss to Davis. But maybe that early experience was enough because the Bulldogs narrowly beat the Kodiaks 3-2.
Cascade’s first goal came from Cole Slette, in the 25th minute, after an assist from Angel Sandoval to tie the game 1-1.
Ellensburg scored twice in the second half to regain the lead, then Sandoval capitalized on a penalty kick after he was taken down in the box to shrink the deficit to 3-2.
“We had really good ball movement in the first half,” Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval said. “And several different opportunities at the end to tie.”
The Kodiaks carried most of the possession throughout the match. Each of the Bulldogs' goals was off a free kick.
“It was one of those games you felt you should win but don’t,” Sandoval said. “But that’s soccer.”
Cascade hosts Brewster at the Apple Bowl on Saturday at 5 p.m.
