ELLENSBURG — The first game of the season finally came for Cascade boy soccer. Last year their 15-4-2 record gave them a second-place district finish and an appearance in the state quarterfinal, where they lost to University Prep in overtime.

Thursday night, the Kodiaks kicked off the new season with a familiar opponent — the Ellensburg Bulldogs.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?