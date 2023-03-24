CASHMERE — Somehow, on Thursday night, Cascade soccer found a way to make winning taste a little sweeter.

The Kodiaks beat their rival, the Cashmere Bulldogs, on their home field. It snapped a two-game winning streak for the Bulldogs and they did it with a clean sheet and by scoring seven goals. Cascade won 7-0.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

