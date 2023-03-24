CASHMERE — Somehow, on Thursday night, Cascade soccer found a way to make winning taste a little sweeter.
The Kodiaks beat their rival, the Cashmere Bulldogs, on their home field. It snapped a two-game winning streak for the Bulldogs and they did it with a clean sheet and by scoring seven goals. Cascade won 7-0.
“Cashmere always brings their best,” Cascade Head Coach Jesus Sandoval said. “So we kept the ball on the ground and created opportunities.”
Cashmere had two consecutive shutout wins before this, and of the two meetings between these teams last year, Cascade won both by a single point.
“We got outplayed,” Cashmere Head Coach Manny Flores said. “They put on a passing masterclass. Credit to Cascade and Coach Sandoval.”
Cascade held most of the possession throughout the game. They were physical, moved the ball with fluidity, and used the width of the field to build toward the goal as a cohesive unit.
“We are getting to the point where we are playing the style we are able to master,” Sandoval said. “Today was a good opportunity to see it and our defense was solid.”
The Kodiaks were able to mix and match players and positions.
“It was nice to see how they were responding,” Sandoval said.
Karsten Bowles scored the first goal. Kevin Castillo followed with another. Angel Sandoval scored the third and fifth goals. Then Shane Slette, Mason Garcia, and Maverick Miller scored the other three.
Even with the deficit as large as it was, Flores saw his team was still able to create opportunities.
Cascade improves to a 3-1 record. Cashmere is now 2-4.
Cashmere hosts Manson on Saturday at 1 p.m. Cascade hosts Chelan at the Apple Bowl on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
