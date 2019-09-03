Cascade volleyball

LEAVENWORTH — Under first year Head Coach Ashley Coffin last season, the once dominant Cascade Kodiak volleyball team fell to second place in the Caribou Trail League. The Kodiaks were 6-2 in the CTL, behind 8-0 Chelan.
The season ended for Cascade with 3-0 loss to Chelan in District playoffs. This season Coach Coffin brings back a fairly young team.
“This is a team that has definitely put in the work this summer. I’m excited about what they are going to do this year. They are a group that has really meshed well and works well together,” Coffin said. “They are willing to put in the time and effort to make this season worthwhile. It’s definitely a really fun group to coach. They’re finding really cool ways to utilize their strengths. It’s going to be a fun group.”
Leading the way for the Kodiaks is senior OPP Savannah Akers, who is 6-foot-1.
“She is our lefty. She has a lot of experience and has really stepped up this summer and done a lot of great things. She’ll be one of our assets,” Coffin said of Akers.
Senior Emma Palmer (5-foot-8) is an outside hitter, along with senior Natalie Craig (5-foot-8). Junior Kalin O’Neal is the libero.
“It’s nice having some variety with our older players and utilize their strengths differently. I think they’ll be a force to be reckoned with,” she said. “I think having a pretty strong, diverse group will help us, so we’re not stacked on the outside. We have a good mix of players to fill those roles.”
Chelan will again be the team to beat in the CTL, according to Coffin. Like many years in the past, the league title will likely come down to the games between Chelan and Cascade.
Coffin hopes to play her girls into form with some challenging preseason tournaments, in Spokane and the Sun Dome in Yakima.
“We see awesome competition at both those tournaments, so that is great for us,” Coffin said. “We have a couple three ways with Chelan, but we don’t play Chelan. We’re going to Connell and we’re going to Chelan to play Freeman and Lakeside. Those are all super competitive teams. We have an awesome preseason schedule. I’m really excited.”
Cascade opens the season Sept. 10 at Naches Valley.