The Cashmere Middle School boys basketball team poses with trophy after state championship last month. From left to right: Assistant coach Becky Binger, Coen Binger, Remy Martin, Hudson Sadler, coach Matt Darlington, Mason Bjorklund, Ryder Carlson, head coach Mike Franza, Gabriel Davidson, Deacon Huber, Greyson Moscoso, and Parker Darlington
SPOKANE — A little over two weeks ago a Cashmere fifth grade boys basketball team entered the 2023 Washington Middle School Basketball Championship in Spokane and won.
It was the 10th annual state championship and a qualifier-based tournament that attracted 336 teams from all over the state to compete in the school or club team division at the gold or silver level for their age groups. Gold had the most elite teams within either division.
Of the six tournaments they had entered throughout the season, Cashmere won them all. Three of which were state qualifiers. That and their 36-1 record were enough to qualify them for the most elite school division at the tournament.
They went 5-0 to win the State Championship and nearly every game was competitive. Cashmere first beat Liberty by nine, then Skyline by 15, and Bothell by 10 on Saturday. On Sunday, they beat Sunnyside by eight and Richland by five in the championship.
Mike Franza, well-known in the local academic and basketball circles between Leavenworth and Wenatchee, was the head coach for the group. His daughter, Becky Binger, and Matt Darlington were assistant coaches.
The team has been together since the third grade, the year COVID started, when the season amounted to little more than a rec year. Last year was their first full season.
When asked what was special about this team, Binger said, “It’s a great group of boys with great personalities. They work hard and are talented, which is a great combo.”
Franza’s focus on fundamentals gives the team a strong base. They can see the culmination of micro improvements which enables them to buy into the strategy and do the hard things.
Cashmere is a small school. Most teams of their size competed at the silver level but the coaches predicted they could compete with the best and their instincts were right. When told they would be playing at the gold level, the team hardly blinked.
