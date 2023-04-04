Cashmere 5th grade State Champs

The Cashmere Middle School boys basketball team poses with trophy after state championship last month. From left to right: Assistant coach Becky Binger, Coen Binger, Remy Martin, Hudson Sadler, coach Matt Darlington, Mason Bjorklund, Ryder Carlson, head coach Mike Franza, Gabriel Davidson, Deacon Huber, Greyson Moscoso, and Parker Darlington

 Provided photo/Dan Wilson

SPOKANE — A little over two weeks ago a Cashmere fifth grade boys basketball team entered the 2023 Washington Middle School Basketball Championship in Spokane and won.

It was the 10th annual state championship and a qualifier-based tournament that attracted 336 teams from all over the state to compete in the school or club team division at the gold or silver level for their age groups. Gold had the most elite teams within either division.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?