SPOKANE — Friday and Saturday Spokane hosted the 76th Inland Empire High School Tennis Tournament across 11 different Spokane area high schools.
It’s one of the country's largest high school tennis tournaments and attracted 53 schools, of various classifications, from Washington and Idaho to compete in five categories: boys No. 1 singles and doubles, girls No. 1 singles and doubles, and No. 1 mixed doubles.
One local athlete, Faith Kert, from Cashmere High School (1A), was seeded third within the girls' No. 1 singles category and competed amongst the best to place second out of 53.
She beat Mead (3A), Gonzaga Prep (4A), and Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy opponents, all in straight sets without dropping a single game. She faced more of a challenge with her Richland (4A) opponent but handled the match after two sets, 6-3 and 6-2.
Her only loss came in the championship after falling to last year’s 2A State Champion from Pullman.
“Faith has been undefeated in league play,” said Cashmere head coach Trevor Kent. “So the opportunity to play against opponents from bigger schools shows the areas of her game that need to improve.”
She met similar success last year with her sister, Lauren Kent when they not only won the tournament as a doubles team but won a doubles state championship.
Cashmere also had a girls' No. 2 doubles team, Sydney Young and Ashlyn Reichert, boys' No. 2 single, Zeke Lewis, and boys' No. 2 doubles team, Reed Lewis and Micah Guerin compete at the tournament.
Chelan also had strong performances with two podium finishes.
“Our kids came away with a lot of wins and valuable match experience against tough competition,” said Chelan head coach Marty Rothlisberger.
For the girls, Chelan’s No. 3 doubles team, Josie Garfoot, and Ellie McLemore, after beating Toppenish (1A), Othello (2A), and Gonzaga Prep opponents to make the semi-finals, they beat University High School (4A) to meet Mead in the finals where they eventually lost to place second.
Their No. 2 doubles team, Olivia Strandberg and Caelan Rothlisberger finished third after sweeping their opponents on Friday but fell to University the next day, bumping them out of the finals. They beat Ephrata (2A) to win third.
Their No. 1 single, Arden Paglia placed seventh while Candice Ducrocq, at No. 2 singles, and Piper Grossberg and Maya Cowan, at No. 1 doubles, also competed.
For the Chelan boys, the highest finish came from Cray Silva who finished seventh at No. 2 singles. Rylen Moody at No. 1 singles, Luke Christopherson and Sam Bordner at No. 1 doubles, Tristan and Wade Sanderson at No. 2 doubles, and Ian Garfoot and Caleb Sanderson at No. 3 doubles also competed.
Cashmere plays at Cascade on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Chelan hosts Eastmont on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone