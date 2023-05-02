Cashmere High School's Faith Kert at 2023 Inland Empire Tennis Tournamanet

Cashmere High School's Faith Kert winds up for a serve at the 76th Inland Empire Tennis Tournament in Spokane on April 28 and 29. She placed second out of 53.

 Provided photo/Holly Kert

SPOKANE — Friday and Saturday Spokane hosted the 76th Inland Empire High School Tennis Tournament across 11 different Spokane area high schools.

It’s one of the country's largest high school tennis tournaments and attracted 53 schools, of various classifications, from Washington and Idaho to compete in five categories: boys No. 1 singles and doubles, girls No. 1 singles and doubles, and No. 1 mixed doubles.



