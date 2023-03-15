CASHMERE —
The 2023 baseball season began on the Bulldogs' home field Wednesday night. They hosted the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions, a group acquainted with the Caribou Trail League.
CASHMERE —
The 2023 baseball season began on the Bulldogs' home field Wednesday night. They hosted the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions, a group acquainted with the Caribou Trail League.
Last year, the Mountain Lions beat several CTL teams, including Cashmere. They went on to end their 14-8 season with a loss to Forks during the regional playoffs.
Cashmere’s 9-13 season ended at districts with a loss to Quincy.
This year went a little differently. It was a slow burn, but Cashmere was consistent enough to build a lead and win 5-3.
“We kept them off balance and manufactured runs off of their errors,” Cashmere Head Coach Colton Loomis said.
The Bulldogs' defense was a force on the mound. Their pitchers challenged the Liberty Bell hitters with fastballs and it paid off.
Cashmere got several runners on base but left them stranded.
“Liberty Bell is a great, well-coached ball club,” Loomis said. “We found a way to capitalize on mistakes.”
Cashmere plays at Naches Valley for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 and 1 p.m.
CASHMERE — A new season began for Cashmere and Liberty Bell softball Wednesday. It went much better for the Bulldogs, who amassed a 35-2 blowout lead.
Cashmere’s 15-8 season last year won them a District Championship, but ultimately their season ended in the first round of state to Hoquiam by a single run.
Liberty Bell’s season was more of a struggle. Their 7-11 record managed to get them to the district playoffs but it ended early with a loss to Tonasket.
Cashmere hosts Brewster for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 and 1 p.m.
Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157
World sports writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.