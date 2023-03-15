CASHMERE — 

The 2023 baseball season began on the Bulldogs' home field Wednesday night. They hosted the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions, a group acquainted with the Caribou Trail League.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?