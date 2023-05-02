The result reduced Cascade’s (0-12, 1-13) previous score differential by 10 runs. Not the result they wanted but showed a large improvement from last month’s contest with Cashmere (10-2, 15-5).
This brought the Bulldogs — who were ranked 5th in the state — their sixth consecutive win and sealed their co-league championship title with Chelan.
“The guys came out swinging and ready to compete,” said Cashmere head coach Colton Loomis. “We put up runs early and kept at it.”
The Bulldogs celebrated six Seniors: Trenton Mason, Jack Croci, Dawson Spies, Grady Zimmerman, Jackson Donald, and Trevor Shoults.
“It was their last regular season home game,” Loomis said. “We were proud of them for finishing on a good note.”
Mason pitched a one-hit shutout for Cashmere in five innings and finished with 8 strikeouts.
Croci had 3 RBIs for Cashmere, a double, and went 3-for-5. Tom McDevitt added another 3 RBIs and went 2-for-4. Tyler Peterson also had 3 RBIs, a double, and a triple, and went 2-for-3. Zimmerman finished with 2 RBIs, and 2 doubles, and went 2-for-3.
Cashmere earned the No. 1 seed over Chelan for the district championship.
“Our guys are excited,” Loomis said. “We’re looking forward to playing our best baseball.”
Cascade plays their last regular season game at Waterville-Mansfield on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Cashmere will play for the district championship on Monday against Chelan at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata at 5 p.m.
