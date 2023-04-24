CASHMERE — It hadn’t been two weeks before the Cashmere (13-5) and Quincy (5-9) High School baseball teams met out on the field for a second and third time on Saturday. Cashmere had won the first game 12-2 back in Quincy and kept the streak going on Saturday when they hosted the Jackrabbits for a doubleheader.

The Bulldogs won the opener 13-0 and the last game 2-0.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?