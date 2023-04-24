CASHMERE — It hadn’t been two weeks before the Cashmere (13-5) and Quincy (5-9) High School baseball teams met out on the field for a second and third time on Saturday. Cashmere had won the first game 12-2 back in Quincy and kept the streak going on Saturday when they hosted the Jackrabbits for a doubleheader.
The Bulldogs won the opener 13-0 and the last game 2-0.
A big part of Cashmere’s win was orchestrated by the 1-hit shutout pitching performance of Jack Croci. He pitched all seven innings.
Tyler Peterson led Cashmere with 3 RBIs and went 2-for-3. Trevor Shoults had 2 RBIs, and 3 runs, and went 2-for-3. Josh Meros had 2 RBIs and went 2-for-2. Jackson Donald had 2 RBIs and went 2-for-3. Tom McDevitt went 3-for-4 and Grady Zimmerman went 2-for-3 and finished with 2 runs.
Game 2 was clearly closer. A defensive stalemate kept the game scoreless until the bottom of the 6th inning where Cashmere scored all of their two runs.
Trenton Mason pitched a 4-inning shutout for Cashmere before Jack Niederstadt pitched in relief for three innings and only gave up one hit.
Easton Erdman finished with an RBI and went 1-for-3. Caed Wilkinson went 1-for-3 and finished with one scored run.
This sweep brings Cashmere their fourth consecutive win and eighth win of the last 10 games. For Quincy, these losses were their fifth of the last six games.
Cashmere hosts Chelan on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Quincy hosts Toppenish on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone