QUINCY — Wednesday was Cashmere baseball’s first game back after spring break, and considering their opponent, Quincy — a team they played four times last year and lost each one — beating the Jackrabbits 12-1 in their first encounter of the season must have been satisfying.
“The guys came out ready to compete,” said Cashmere head coach Colton Loomis. “They came with an intensity and fire.”
Cashmere had runners in constant motion, creating runs off of the bat of almost every Bulldog down the lineup. They got the ball into play.
“That was great to see at this point in the season,” Loomis said. “They stayed locked in.”
This gave Cashmere their second consecutive win and Quincy only their second loss of the past six games.
Jack Croci pitched most of the game and gave up only one hit with nine strikeouts. Trenton Mason finished out the night with two quick outs.
“They competed at the plate,” Loomis said. “We had a lot of 2-strike hits. They found a way to get on base.”
Mason led Cashmere with four RBIs and went 2-for-4. Caed Wilkinson followed with three RBIs and a double. He also went 1-for-2. Croci scored two runs, had three RBIs and went 3-for-4. Trevor Shoults went 2-for-3 and had two stolen bases. Tom McDevitt went 1-for-3 and finished with a double. Dawson Spies went 2-for-4 with two singles.
Cashmere improves their record to 7-4. Quincy is now 4-5.
Cashmere plays at Cascade for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quincy hosts Chelan for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
