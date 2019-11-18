CASHMERE — One of the most talented basketball players in the history of the Wenatchee Valley made her college choice on Saturday. Cashmere hoop star Hailey Van Lith told those gathered at a press conference that she would attend Louisville.
Van Lith had narrowed her choices to Baylor, the defending national champion and Louisville, a perennial final four team.
Van Lith was emotional when talking about her grandfather, who she said was a huge support. She said making the move to Cashmere was extremely uncomfortable for her.
“Leaving a familiar environment was difficult, but look at what I gained, a community that supports me 100 percent. They have every reason to hate me, but they choose to love me,” Van Lith said.
Her coach at Cashmere Brent Darnell remembered when he first saw Hailey playing in AAU.
“Okay, that’s what an Olympic athlete looks like,” Darnell said. “She’s often recognized for her basketball achievements, but her other accomplishments are overlooked. She has a 4.0 GPA.”
Even though she still has one year to play, Van Lith holds nearly all the basketball records at Cashmere. The record of her teams is 71-6.
“She has meant so much to our school and our community. Hailey, you can’t take that Cashmere jersey with you, they were really expensive. Our community will always be there for you. We are really excited to follow you on the next chapter of your life. It has been the best.”
Van Lith, who came with her parents and brother, talked about all the coaches that continue to push her.
“I have a coach who I can laugh with off the court but will be real with me when I need it. Thank you to my brother, my mom and my dad. You guys know me better than anyone else. You guys inspire me in different ways,” Van Lith said.