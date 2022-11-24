CASHMERE — The secret to success for the Cashmere girls’ basketball team is, in short, camaraderie.

That partly comes from coaching: entering his 11th year with the program, Brent Darnel has a 74-0 conference record since 2016 and eight consecutive Caribou Trail League Championships.

But success also comes through the players.

“I think that’s one of the things that have made us really good the last 19 years is our leadership from our seniors has always been great,” Darnel said. “They’ve always done a good job at teaching and training the incoming freshmen and sophomores about; how you act, why you show up early to practice and why you stay late and get extra shots in, how you talk, how you’re supposed to talk and how you conduct yourself. It’s just become a monster that keeps feeding itself.”

On offense, while Senior and reigning CTL Player of the Year, Riley Johnson, graduated, the team’s identity won’t change.

“We want good character kids, those things will never change,” Darnel said. “We want kids that want to be coached, that’ll never change. We want kids that are great teammates, that’ll never change.”

This year the Bulldogs will be reliant on seniors Kaitlyn Bjorklund, a 2022 CTL First Team honors, and Maddie Hammond, a passionate second-year starter.

“Bjorklund and Hammond are as good as any two leaders that have ever come through our program,” he said.

Darnel praised Juniors, Bri Talley and Kaitie Piepel saying they are a “perfect blend” between his aggressive seniors and young sophomores thanks to how athletic and defensive the two Juniors are.

Four sophomores will look to get meaningful minutes: Leah Kunz, Allie McKenna, Ellie Bessonette and Adysen Bjorklund.

Darnel described the four as “really athletic”, “tough” and smart with “a lot of basketball I.Q.”

Darnel and the Bulldogs being their season at home against Warden High School in a non-league exhibition on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.