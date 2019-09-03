CASHMERE — It was a stellar 2018 campaign for the Cashmere girls cross country team. They won the CTL district title by a whopping 19 points. The team which finished eighth in state has nearly everyone returning this season.
“We have six of our seven state runners back on the team so we do have some experience returning. Senior Eleanor Nelson has participated in three state meets. Juniors Syd Smith, Adria Torrence and Gabby Terrell-Lewis have run in two state meets while Junior Erin Kinser and Sophomore Tristan Hoffman have run in one state meet,” said Cashmere Head Coach Jeff Kenoyer.
There are 19 girls turning out for cross country, the most ever. Kenoyer feels the Caribou Trail League will be very competitive for girls again this season.
“Only two girls that finished in the top 15 at the league championship meet graduated. There will potentially be 13 of the 15 top runners in the league returning,” he said.
The Cashmere boys finished in third place at districts. Two boys finished in the top seven, which qualified them for the state meet. Junior Rob McManus finished sixth at state. Senior Sam Kinser was 37th.
Both McManus and Kinser have run twice at state. Junior Dyllion Taylor ran at state as a freshman.
“Based on potential returning athletes, Cascade will be the team to beat in the boys portion of the league. They finished in second place at the state championship meet. Six of their top seven runners are returning,” he said. “The top two boys teams and top two girls teams will qualify for state this year. It should be an interesting league meet in October.”