OMAK — Cashmere had yet to win since they hosted the Omak Pioneers three weeks ago. The Bulldogs won the match in a 3-goal shutout so when the time came to face Omak again, only this time on the road, Cashmere didn’t hesitate and finished with a repeat performance, 3-0.
Omak held their own in the first half, forcing a scoreless stalemate, and creating a couple of offensive opportunities. Their defense was an offensive plug for the Bulldogs, boxing in around the goal and closing passing lanes.
“We struggled in the first half,” said Cashmere head coach Manny Flores. “But then we came back and regrouped in the second.”
Cashmere created around 17 chances on the goal throughout the match. Luke Fox broke the seal for Cashmere in the 49th minute, Nate Hodges followed in the 65th minute, and Angel Valdivia netted the final goal in the 70th minute.
“We were able to move the ball,” Flores said. “When we got key chances the boys stepped up and our defense was solid and physical.”
Cashmere improves their record to 3-8. Omak is now 0-7.
Cashmere plays at Cascade on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Omak plays at Oroville on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone