CASHMERE — Under first year Head Coach Bryan Bremer last season, with a new offense and defense, the Cashmere Bulldogs finished 2-2 in the Caribou Trail League, tied for second with Cascade and Okanogan. Omak was league champs at 4-0.
Cashmere’s season ended with a 36-7 win over Lakeside in the NEA League crossover playoff.
Bremer said there are 53 boys turning out, not much different from last season. The coach is happy about that.
“Year two is so much easier for each kid. We installed a brand new offense last year, a spread attack. Cashmere was always traditionally the Wing-T offense. Feel a lot more comfortable in the offensive and defensive schemes,” Bremer said.
The expectations for Bremer are simple.
“When people see us, they are going to see a team that plays hard and loves each other. Those are my only expectations. I never expect to win a certain amount of games or lose a certain amount,” Bremer said. “Really what I expect from my team is that they are going to play really hard and for each other. They are going to play for the love of the game and love of each other. If we do that, we’re a difficult team to stop and beat.”
Bremer said you better come to play in the CTL. He feels there is a lot of talent in the league.
“Omak is going to be big. They have speed in key positions. Cascade has speed everywhere. They are fast everywhere and have some big boys up front,” he said. “Okanogan lost a lot from last year, but they always reload every single year. Chelan will be young like we were last year. They are really well coached.”
Omak and Cascade are the top two teams, he said.
The Bulldogs are running the same spread scheme, but they have adjusted to the personnel. Junior quarterback Sam Phillips returns for year two in the Bremer offense. He threw for over 2,000 yards, ran for 500 yards and had 35 total touchdowns last season.
Senior Brooks Elliot is an absolute stud, Bremer said.
“Really high football IQ. We run a bunch of formations only because we want to move Brooks around. He’s a guy that is the whole package. He’s in the run game and hoping give him 5-10 targets a game. He’s also in our blocking scheme,” he said of Elliot.
Cashmere’s non-league schedule includes Ephrata, Sultan, Wapato and Cheney. They play Omak and Okanogan at home, but the Pear Bowl and Bronze Shoe are the road.
The Bulldogs open the season on Friday, Sept. 6 at home against Ephrata.