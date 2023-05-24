CASHMERE — Cashmere High School has announced that Patrick Loftus will be the program’s new head girls’ basketball coach.
Loftus served as the head coach of the Wenatchee High School girls' basketball program for six years (2016-22). Prior to that, he spent two-and-a-half years as a boys’ varsity assistant coach at WHS (2014-16).
Loftus has had several other coaching stints over the last 20 years, some of which include two years as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Delaware Valley University (NCAA Division III), and two more years as an assistant boys’ and girls’ basketball coach at St. Michaels Indian School in Arizona. Most recently, he served as a volunteer assistant coach last season for the CHS varsity boys' basketball team.
Loftus currently teaches mathematics at CHS and Middle School. Pat and his wife, Aubrey, have two daughters that attend CMS, Maisey, seventh grade, and Louise, fifth grade.
“Pat has been very active as a youth girls' basketball coach in our community over the past several years. Through his experience as both a player and a coach from youth basketball through the collegiate level, it is evident that he has a firm understanding of what it takes to develop young women as both players and students,” said Cashmere Athletic Director Jeff Carlson. “I’m very excited to have Pat lead our very successful girls’ basketball program at CHS. He is determined to build on the success of our program through discipline, togetherness, and a pure enthusiasm for the game of basketball.”
Loftus will take over for Brent Darnell, who stepped down from his coaching position earlier this month. Darnell spent 10 years (2013-23) as the CHS head girls’ basketball coach. During that time he led the Lady Bulldogs to ten consecutive Caribou Trail League titles, nine district championships, and eight top-four finishes at the state tournament. He was named the CTL Coach of the Year six times and had a career record of 203-27, an 88% winning percentage.
“Brent’s legacy at CHS extends well beyond the numerous awards, accolades and championships,” Carlson said. “He will be forever known to our school and community as our winningest girls’ basketball coach, who did things the right way — guiding, developing, and empowering the student-athletes who played for him to not only be better on the basketball court but in their personal lives.”
