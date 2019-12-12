CASHMERE — It wasn’t perfect, but all-in-all it was a solid night for Cashmere hoops after both the teams beat the visiting Omak Pioneers Thursday at Cashmere High School.
The ladies led off and, despite a shaky first half, ended up blowing out the Pioneers 61-28 on the back of senior Hailey Van Lith, who finished with a game-high 37 points to with five rebounds, five assists and seven steals. The boys then took the floor and battled with Omak the entire 32 minutes, before pulling ahead by five late and sealing the win 58-53.
Girls
Van Lith got things going early with a couple of easy buckets in the paint and the Bulldogs were able to charge out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. But the Bulldogs started to get a little complacent defensively, which allowed the Pioneers to hang around.
Omak chipped away and eventually pulled within five points (23-18) two minutes into the second before Cashmere went on a 14-0 run to close out the half.
The complacency combined with the fact that the Bulldogs allowed 18 in the first two quarters didn’t sit well with coach Brent Darnell.
“We didn’t get off to a good start,” Darnell said. “I think part of that is that we’re in this era of social media where we get some hype and think that we’re pretty good because we’re Cashmere and we think teams will come in and lay down for us… We’re not as good as we think we are and other teams aren’t afraid of us anymore. Kudos to Omak, they came to play tonight. That was good for us to come out and get punched in the face a little bit.”
The Bulldogs settled down in the second half and played a more Cashmere style of basketball — holding the Pioneers to just 10 points over the final two quarters. As a team, Cashmere nabbed 15 steals and took two charges.
“Our defense was much better,” Darnell said. “Giving up 18 in the first half is not like us. Our goal is to keep teams under 30, which they got 28, but giving up 18 in the first half is us not being ready to play. It was a better team effort in the second half and the communication improved.”
Grace Erdmann was fantastic for the Bulldogs underneath and collected eight rebounds to go with eight points. Grace Hammond chipped in six points and four rebounds and Peyton Brown added six points and five rebounds.
“We know we have a lot of work to do and we have to get better,” Darnell said, “but we have a lot of games left and we will. Our best basketball is definitely ahead of us.”
Cashmere heads up to Okanogan for another league game on Tuesday before a pair of huge matchups at home next Friday and Saturday against Mt. Spokane and WF West.
Boys
The Cashmere boys struggled off the jump and fell behind 14-9 in the first quarter after Pioneers guard Tre Marchand drained his first four shots from behind the arc. But once Sam Phillips and Nate Phillips started to hit some shots, the Bulldogs found their groove.
Cashmere outscored Omak 21-15 in the second quarter to take a one-point lead into the break.
The game was back-and-forth throughout the third and even late into the fourth until Cashmere pulled ahead by five off a few clutch free throws from Carter Alberts, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds, and Sam Phillips.
Sam Phillips scored a team-high 17 points and Nate Phillips added 14 points and three steals. Brooks Elliott chipped in eight points and nine rebounds. Marchand led all scorers with a game-high 24 points and drained six 3-pointers.
The loss drops Omak to (3-1) and gives Cashmere its first win of the season after the Bulldogs had lost their previous two.
Cashmere will look to make it two-in-a-row Tuesday night on the road against Okanogan. The boys’ tip-off after the girls’ game at 7:15 p.m.