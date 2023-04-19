UNION GAP — There’s no better way to get over a tough baseball loss from the previous night than a dominant doubleheader sweep of your next opponent the following day.
After Cashmere (11-5) suffered a 9-5 loss to Omak on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs traveled to La Salle (2-10-2) and swept the Lightning 11-1 in the opener and 15-1 in the second game.
“The bats came alive after a slow one yesterday,” said Cashmere head coach Colton Loomis.
One of the best skills in sports is a short memory and the Bulldogs were ready to forget. They found comfort and confidence at the plate and on the mound.
“They were ready to flush yesterday's loss,” Loomis said. “Guys were feeding off one another and focusing mentally on only the things we can control as a team. It was fun.”
Trevor Shoults led Cashmere in the opener with five RBIs, a double, and two stolen bases. He also went 4-for-4. Jackson Donald went 2-for-4 and Grady Zimmerman went 1-for-3 and finished with two stolen bases.
Jack Croci pitched four innings and gave up two hits but finished with eight strikeouts. Eastmon Erdman closed out the last inning, giving up two hits and one earned run.
Caed Wilkinson cracked a homer for Cashmere in the second game. He also finished with three RBIs and went 2-for-4. Tyler Peterson also had three RBIs, had a triple, and went 2-for-4. Jack Niederstadt had another three RBIs, a double, and went 2-for-3. Croci had an RBI and went 2-for-3. Grady Zimmerman went 2-for-3.
Niederstadt also pitched four innings, gave up two hits, and finished with six strikeouts. Tom McDevitt pitched two innings, gave up two hits, and one earned run, and finished with five strikeouts.
“All of our pitchers kept them off balance,” Loomis said. “They got a ton of strikes and gave our defense a chance to collect outs.”
Cashmere hosts Quincy for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
