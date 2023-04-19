UNION GAP — There’s no better way to get over a tough baseball loss from the previous night than a dominant doubleheader sweep of your next opponent the following day.

After Cashmere (11-5) suffered a 9-5 loss to Omak on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs traveled to La Salle (2-10-2) and swept the Lightning 11-1 in the opener and 15-1 in the second game.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?