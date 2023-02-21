CASHMERE — Saturday night, Cashmere girls basketball hosted the NEA third-seed Lakeside Eagles, in a loser-out regional crossover game. Fresh off of a district championship, the sixth in state Bulldogs didn’t waste any time earning their sixth win in a row, and sealing their bid for State 57-33.

Cashmere set a blistering offensive pace in the first quarter, holding Lakeside to two points, and scoring 20. The pace slowed down before halftime but they still held onto a sizable lead 32-12.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

