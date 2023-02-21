World photo/Loren Benoit Cashmere High's Maddie Hammond, left, and Brianna Talley, right, defend against Lakeside High's Ayanna Tobeck during the first half of a 1A Crossover winner-to-state game Saturday in Cashmere. Cashmere won 57-33.
World photo/Loren Benoit Cashmere High's Kaitlyn Bjorklund dribbles the basketball around the edge while defended by Lakeside's Rylee Darnold during the first half of a 1A Crossover winner-to-state game Saturday in Cashmere.
World photo/Loren Benoit Cashmere High's Ellie Bessonette dribbles the basketball down court while defended by Lakeside's Ayanna Tobeck during the first half of a 1A Crossover game Saturday in Cashmere.
World photo/Loren Benoit Cashmere High's Brianna Talley dribbles the basketball while defended by Lakeside's Ayanna Tobeck during the first half of a 1A Crossover winner-to-state game Saturday in Cashmere.
CASHMERE — Saturday night, Cashmere girls basketball hosted the NEA third-seed Lakeside Eagles, in a loser-out regional crossover game. Fresh off of a district championship, the sixth in state Bulldogs didn’t waste any time earning their sixth win in a row, and sealing their bid for State 57-33.
Cashmere set a blistering offensive pace in the first quarter, holding Lakeside to two points, and scoring 20. The pace slowed down before halftime but they still held onto a sizable lead 32-12.
Lakeside must have had a refreshing halftime, because they pulled back into form, outscoring Cashmere 17-12 in the third quarter. At one point, they reduced the lead to 12. But it was only a momentary lapse for Cashmere, they responded with a 13-4 final quarter, ending the Eagles season.
Maddie Hammond and Kaitlyn Bjorklund both led Cashmere with 16 points. Bjorklund also added nine rebounds, and Hammond finished with six rebounds, and three steals. Brianna Talley shot 100% from the field and finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and four steals. Ellie Bessonette had 10 points and six rebounds.
Cashmere improved to 15-4. Lakeside finished their season 15-9.
Cashmere plays Lynden Christian at Mount Vernon High School Saturday at 4 p.m.
