CHELAN — Over the weekend Chelan softball hosted the Cashmere Bulldogs and unfortunately suffered two tough losses in the doubleheader.

Cashmere won both games in a dominant fashion to accumulate a 6-game winning streak. The first game finished 28-4 and the second 22-6. Despite the score discrepancy, Chelan battled and had a few key plays.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

