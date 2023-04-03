Cashmere won both games in a dominant fashion to accumulate a 6-game winning streak. The first game finished 28-4 and the second 22-6. Despite the score discrepancy, Chelan battled and had a few key plays.
Jayden Simmons led Chelan in the first game with a double, an RBI, and was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Cashmere’s Jenna Reeder finished with a massive homer, five RBIs, and a triple. Kate Jacobson had three RBIs and a triple. Reylin Boyd finished with four RBIs.
Brynn Hughbanks led Chelan in the second game with three RBIs and was 3-for-3 at the plate. Ava Haase followed with two RBIs and a double.
Dina Schoengarth led Cashmere with three doubles and four RBIs. Cam Phillips followed with another massive homer for the Bulldogs, a triple, and five RBIs. Grace Norman was 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple, and Reeder finished with a double, a triple, and two RBIs.
“The girls kept a positive outlook and just kept chipping away the whole game,” said Chelan Head Coach Piaget Huewe. “I am proud of the girls for being mentally strong even when the going got tough.”
Cashmere improves to a 7-1 record. Chelan is now 0-5.
Cashmere hosts Mount Baker on Thursday at 4 p.m. Chelan plays at Omak on April 11 at 4:30 p.m.
