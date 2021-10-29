CHELAN — The Bronze Shoe isn’t going anywhere.
For the seventh straight year, the infamous bronze cleat will remain in the Cashmere trophy case after the Bulldogs topped the Chelan Goats 22-12 Friday night at Sargent Field.
Cashmere has now won its last seven games against Chelan, including April’s 15-7 victory. Chelan hasn’t held the trophy since 2014.
“It’s always nice to keep it in our hallways,” said Cashmere head coach Bryan Bremer, who improved to 4-0 against Chelan. “The kids deserve it. They can walk around and see it in our trophy case for another 365 days and I’m happy that they can enjoy it with their friends and family. This one obviously means a lot to the people in our community.”
It wasn’t the most offensive game but Cashmere dominated upfront and running back Luke Jacobson had one of his best games of the season. The junior rushed for 171 yards on 25 carries, which allowed Cashmere to chew up a lot of clock. Chelan just never got into much of an offensive rhythm and mustered only 207 yards of total offense.
“Jacobson is an absolute beast,” Bremer said. “The thing I love the most about him is that he gets stronger as the game goes on. He may start slow sometimes but the third and fourth quarter is his time. Kudos to the guys up front that block for him as well, they did some good things and played well.”
Chelan scored first after senior quarterback Reed Stamps found wideout Quin McLaren on a 25-yard corner route in the second quarter. But the Bulldogs were able to tie it up right before half after driving down the field and scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Trenton Mason to Henry Varrelman with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.
Overall, it was a lighting quick half, with both teams having just three possessions each.
Cashmere got the second half kickoff and Jacobson drove the Bulldogs down the field, eating up nearly six minutes of clock. The Bulldogs pushed into the red zone and scored on a 13-yard run by Dalan Smart off a slotback handoff. Cashmere took a 14-6 lead after Cole Scott punched in the two-point conversion.
Even though the Goats punted on the ensuing drive, they had a chance to tie up the game after the Bulldogs fumbled deep in their own zone. But the Bulldogs’ defense held firm and stuffed Chelan on four straight plays inside their own 10-yard line to force a turnover on downs.
Cashmere effectively iced the game on its next drive, bleeding off about six minutes of clock and taking a two-score lead after Smart scored his second TD of the night on a halfback screen.
Chelan was able to draw back within 10 following a 4-yard TD run by Ethan Kehl, but that was the Goats’ final possession. Jacobson ran out the rest of the clock after rushing for a few hard-earned first downs.
The Bulldogs may have suffered a pair of tough defeats over the last two weeks, but a Bronze Shoe victory can alleviate some of the heartaches — this one always carries some weight.
“It’s a special game for both communities,” Bremer said. “Hats off to Chelan and coach (Travis) Domser, they have a good program, good culture and their kids played hard. I’m proud that we came out on top tonight.”
Cashmere closes out its season next week in a crossover game against Lakeside (9 mile) in Spokane.
“They’re a good squad and I have some buddies on that staff,” Bremer said. “It’s going to be a fun one.”