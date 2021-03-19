CASHMERE — The Pear Bowl trophy is coming back to Cashmere after the Bulldogs trounced the Cascade Kodiaks 42-21 Friday night at home.
After the game, Cashmere head coach Bryan Bremer said it had been 518 days since Bulldogs had played a home football game — but who’s counting.
Senior quarterback Sam Phillips was marvelous, tossing four TDs while also recording a pair of picks on defense off Cascade quarterback Cole Warnaca — who tossed three on the night before being yanked for sophomore quarterback Braeden Parton.
Despite the lopsided score, Cascade came out firing on offense. The Kodiaks marched down the field and capped the drive with a 7-yard TD pass from Warnaca to Cody Enloe on a fourth-and-goal.
“They kicked us in the teeth,” Bremer said of the Kodiaks on that opening drive. “But I was proud of our guys' response.”
Cashmere scored almost immediately on the ensuing drive as Phillips tossed the ball out to Dominic Harrington on a wide receiver screen, who broke a pair of tackles before galloping 70-yards down the Cascade sideline for a touchdown. The Bulldogs then converted on the 2-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead after Cascades’ PAT was blocked.
That was the last time the game was within one score as Warnaca floated his next pass over the middle and Phillips snatched it out of the air for a pick. The Bulldogs were unable to capitalize off the turnover, but on Cascade’s next possession, Phillips picked off Warnaca again on a pass over the middle and took it inside the Kodiaks’ five-yard line.
Senior running back Hunter McCabe punched it in on the next play to give Cashmere a 15-6 lead.
Phillips connected with Harrington one more time in the half, finding the streaky receiver wide open in the back of the endzone on a go-route.
Aside from that first drive of the game, the Bulldogs owned the first half and carried a 15-point lead into the locker room.
“I’m just proud of the way these kids responded to adversity,” Bremer said. “We weren’t expecting to go down early but they played well in the second quarter. It was fun to watch.”
Coming out of the break, Cascade needed to put together a solid drive to get back in the game. But Warnaca tossed his third pick of the evening deep in his own territory. The Bulldogs took advantage and scored a few plays later on a 7-yard TD pass from Phillips to his twin brother Nate.
Phillips scored his final TD of the night on a 21-yard screen pass to McCabe.
Down 35-6, most teams would pack it in and start to warm up the bus. But not Cascade. The Kodiaks showed some tremendous heart in the fourth quarter, especially Parton, who replaced Warnaca at QB. Parton absorbed a few heavy shots on his opening series, but just before the end of the third quarter, he was able to bounce off a Cashmere linebacker and tiptoe down the boundary for a 67-yard touchdown.
The Kodiaks’ sideline was bumping.
Cascade was able to punch in one more TD on a 4-yard reception by Kai Lewman. But by that point, the game was already out of reach.
Cashmere heads up to Omak to take on the Pioneers next Friday while Cascade travels to Warden. Kickoff for both games is at 7 p.m.