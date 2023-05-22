CAMAS — The Cashmere High School baseball team entered the opening round of the state tournament on Saturday with a game against Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) — a team who finished at the top of the Emerald Sound Conference alongside Overlake (Redmond).
Before the morning game, Cashmere was on an eight-game winning streak. However, the Eagle’s pitching prowess proved to be too much of a barrier despite a promising and strong start to the game. The Eagles won, 9-1.
The Bulldogs filled the bases with singles from both Jack Croci and Tom McDevitt early in the first inning. Tyler Peterson’s sacrificial bunt on the next at-bat threaded the needle and earned Cashmere a run. It would be their only one.
The Eagle’s pitcher adjusted, closing the door on any productive offensive output from the Bulldogs. By the end of his six-inning stint, he bagged 12 strikeouts.
Croci pitched four innings for Cashmere giving up four runs, five hits, and two walks, and finished with two strikeouts. Jack Niederstadt closed the last two innings and gave up three hits, five runs, and two walks and finished with a strikeout.
Cashmere didn’t advance as far as they’d hoped in the state tournament but finishing the season with a co-league title and district championship was no small task.
Cashmere graduates six seniors: Jack Croci, Trenton Mason, Grady Zimmerman, Jackson Donald, Trevor Shoults and Dawson Spies.
