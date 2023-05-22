CAMAS — The Cashmere High School baseball team entered the opening round of the state tournament on Saturday with a game against Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) — a team who finished at the top of the Emerald Sound Conference alongside Overlake (Redmond).

Before the morning game, Cashmere was on an eight-game winning streak. However, the Eagle’s pitching prowess proved to be too much of a barrier despite a promising and strong start to the game. The Eagles won, 9-1.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?