BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — Cole Paton, 22, of Cashmere has repeated as national champion at the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championship in Big Bear Lakes, California on Oct. 13.
Last year, racing for Fort Lewis College, Paton won the Cross Country and Short Track races in leading his team to the national championship. This year, Paton repeated as champion in both races, but his team finished second to Colorado Mesa University.
Paton said it was great to repeat as national champion, but a bummer not to repeat as team champion.
“Mainly, it was just a good celebration of my collegiate cycling career. Ending on a high note was super special. It was even better the team did really well too,” Paton said. “Everyone had a common goal to win the overall as a team. Everyone did the best they could. I couldn’t be more proud of the whole squad. At the end of the trip, everyone exhausted and content we gave it everything we had.”
The Cross Country race takes nearly two hours over an 8-mile course. Riders do three loops around the course, which features a lot of climbing. Paton rode the first two laps with a teammate and another rider from CMU.
He was able to get a little bit of lead on the second lap, then held on the final lap for the victory. The Short Track race took about 20 minutes with really short laps. Paton and two of his teammates were in the lead group.
“That was a really exciting race. It came down to the last few laps. I was able to get a lead on some technical sections. I just put my head down and rode it out to the finish,” he said.
Both of those races, FLC had racers on the podium. Paton said his good friend Henry Nadell was fourth in the Cross Country and third in the Short Track while another good friend, Nash Dory was fifth in both events.
Paton was also part of the winning team relay, which is four riders, two guys and two girls. The teams ride four loops each lasting about five minutes. Each rider takes a loop.
“That’s always the celebration of the whole weekend. It’s the last event. That is kind of where it all comes down to because we’re in a tight team race with CMU. It came down to that event. We were able to win by a pretty good margin. It was me, Henry, Ellen Campbell, and Savilia Blunk,” Paton said.
Because CMU finished third in the relay, that was just the margin they needed to claim the overall team championship. Paton said had CMU been fourth, his team would have won it all.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way. That competition is really healthy for all of us. It makes us push that much harder. I’m glad we had that cutthroat competition,” he said.
In terms of repeating in the Cross Country and Short Track, Paton said he definitely had some confidence from last year, which also comes with a lot of pressure. He credits his success to having really good teammates and an amazing coaching staff.
Paton’s family was there to watch. His father Scoot Paton said it was “awesome.”
“It’s so fun to see him succeed at what he’s put all his energy into. To have him walk out with a couple of national titles, that is pretty cool,” Scott Paton said. At that level, it’s pretty much all training and dedication. He definitely put the work in to be prepared. He’s a dedicated kid.”
Cole Paton is taking 22 credits this semester so that he can graduate in December with a degree in Business Administration. After that, he will be racing full time with the Giant Cycle Off-Road Team in 2020.
He’ll be riding in all the World Cup races, spending a good bit of time in Europe, living and racing next summer. It will be a life on the road, Cole Paton said.
“I’m really excited. I’ve never had the opportunity to fully pursue racing. I’ve been in high school or college, so it will be a really big lifestyle change for me. I’m excited to see what I can do. I will have a lot of free time, which will be nice,” Cole Paton said.
The biggest struggle, Cole Paton said, is being away from his family. He appreciates they travel to his events. Every chance he gets, he wants to come back to the valley. The worst part about racing not being able to come back to Washington as often as he would like.
Paton has been racing in the U23 age group in the World Cup even though he is 22. He’s had a couple of finishes in the top 15, while the rest were in the top 30. Next season, he’s moving up to the elite class, where a top 50 finish in his first year would be great.
“I will be in the elite ranks for the first time, so it will be a transition year. I’ll probably get my teeth kicked in a little bit. Future goal, my lifelong dream, would be to race in the Olympics. Hopefully, I can get there. I’ll take it race by race and see what I can do next year when I can fully commit to racing,” Cole Paton said.