CASHMERE — Cashmere soccer star Chloe Diaz signer her NCAA National Letter of Intent this week, committing to play women’s soccer next fall at Biola University in La Mirada, California.
In doing so, Diaz becomes the third Cashmere girl in the area’s history — along with the daughter of head coach Dennis Tronson (Anya) and keeper Lacey Williams — to commit to playing for Biola, which just made the jump from NAIA to DII this past season.
“It’s a pretty exciting time for her,” Tronson said Tuesday. “She was getting looked at by a couple of D1 schools, but (Chloe) wanted to be a student first so we started looking for the top D2 programs in the nation. She had a tryout last April and that is when they started talking. But it’s pretty exciting for her to make this journey to Southern California. It’s a good school and a great environment and I’m looking forward to making some trips down to LA to watch her play.”
Diaz has been a vocal leader for the Bulldogs the past four years and was named CTL player of the Year each of the last two seasons (2018, 2019). She leaves having scored 56 goals in her career and finished second all-time in assists with 62.
“You start adding up all of those goals and it’s plenty,” Tronson said. “She’s really developed into a complete, well-rounded player who sees the field extremely well. She was involved in 33 of our 65 goals this season (14 goals, 19 assists), which is a pretty big impact. But her leadership role went from being timid as a freshman to playing well on the field as a sophomore, now she is the girl who not only has taken it to the next level on the field but shows her voice in the locker room. That will transfer well going up to the collegiate level.”
Biola head coach Erin Brunelle expressed her excitement, writing in a press release, “We are thrilled to welcome Chloe to the Biola University and our Women’s Soccer program. We have enjoyed getting to know Chloe and her family throughout the recruiting process and are excited for the opportunity to walk alongside her for the next four years.”
“Chloe has demonstrated a consistent ability to not only score goals for her teams but to also create scoring opportunities for the players around her on the pitch. She reads the game in a unique, high caliber approach and we look forward to helping her adapt and excel at the collegiate level,” Brunelle concluded.
The Biola Eagles finished this past season (11-5-2) in the PacWest Conference.