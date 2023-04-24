CASHMERE — After losing a halftime lead to Tonasket High School (7-7) with three minutes left in regulation, Cashmere soccer (4-9) tied the game sending it first into overtime and eventually a shootout. There they bested the Tigers to win 4-3.
Cashmere had just suffered a 2-goal shutout to Cascade the previous Tuesday but that didn’t prevent the Bulldogs’ Nate Hodges from bagging the first goal in the 29th minute, 1-0. That lead sustained them through halftime but just one minute into the second half, Tonasket tied the game.
Fifteen minutes later they took the lead. Luke Fox found the equalizer for Cashmere when he slotted a penalty kick in the 65th minute, 2-2, but a couple of minutes later the Tigers regained the lead, 3-2.
With three minutes left, a Cashmere shot rebounded off of Tonasket’s goalie. Alejandro Rojas gathered the free ball and knocked it into the net, 3-3, sending the game into overtime. After two 5-min overtime periods, the final result would have to be decided in a shootout. There were several tense back-and-forth exchanges but after a Tonasket miss, Hodges netted the winning goal.
