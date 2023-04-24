CASHMERE — After losing a halftime lead to Tonasket High School (7-7) with three minutes left in regulation, Cashmere soccer (4-9) tied the game sending it first into overtime and eventually a shootout. There they bested the Tigers to win 4-3.

Cashmere had just suffered a 2-goal shutout to Cascade the previous Tuesday but that didn’t prevent the Bulldogs’ Nate Hodges from bagging the first goal in the 29th minute, 1-0. That lead sustained them through halftime but just one minute into the second half, Tonasket tied the game.



