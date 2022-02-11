The Cashmere High School girls varsity basketball team celebrates their CTL Championship title victory over Omak High School Friday night at Wenatchee High School. The Bulldogs defeated the Pioneers 40-33.
The Cashmere High School girls varsity basketball team celebrates their CTL Championship title victory over Omak High School Friday night at Wenatchee High School. The Bulldogs defeated the Pioneers 40-33.
WENATCHEE — Friday’s game between Cashmere and Omak was a battle in every sense of the word. Low scoring, tough defense and a fight for every rebound kept the game tight. In the end, the Bulldogs proved to be too much, capturing their eighth straight CTL title in a 40-33 victory.
“There’s not a lot of teams that even get to play for that thing, let alone win it,” said Brent Darnell, head coach for Cashmere. “To win it, it’s a special moment, they’ll never forget it. I’m super proud of them.”
Coming into the game with pedigree and a strong regular season, some may have thought a Cashmere victory was all but certain. After the Pioneers held an 11-9 lead at the end of a first quarter marked by tight defense and timely rebounding, it was clear both teams came to play.
“You get in these games, I think they can go either way,” Darnell said. “It’s a district game, high emotions. Championship on the line.”
The teams were well acquainted, with Cashmere winning each of the three previous meetings this season. Unlike those previous meetings, when the Bulldogs won by at least 20 points, the title game was tight throughout.
At the half, Cashmere led 20-15, though a three as the clock ticked down prevented a nearly two-point margin going into the locker room.
“Give Omak credit. They came in and played feisty and physical,” Darnell said.
Heading into the third quarter, it was still anyone’s game, with Omak cutting their deficit to a single point midway through. But in a make or miss game, Cashmere simply made more baskets when it counted.
Riley Johnson hit several threes in the second half, perhaps none bigger than with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter to increase Cashmere’s lead to nine. She finished the night with 12 points.
“Our girls ground it out, and that’s a lot of credit to them,” Darnell said.
Ella Burns (9 points), Maddie Hammond (4 points) and Kaitlyn Bjorklund (6 points) also helped lead the Bulldog's offense. For the Pioneers, their offense largely came from Eryne Anderson (12 points) and Alyssa Davis (7 points).
“I’m just proud of our girls, our program, our community, our administration, and everybody that makes Cashmere great and a great place to coach great kids,” Darnell said.
Quincy will next face Chelan in a win or go home game Monday at 6 p.m. at Wenatchee High School.
