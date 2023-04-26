CASHMERE — The Cashmere High School softball team, ranked 6th in state, hosted the struggling Chelan Mountain Goats Tuesday night. The Goats made Cashmere fight for every run but the Bulldogs found their sixth consecutive win, though it may not have been their best effort, 10-3.

“We played with low energy, which was disappointing,” said Cashmere head coach Steve Mongeon. “We were a little bit passive at the plate and had errors in field we aren't accustomed to.”



