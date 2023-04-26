CASHMERE — The Cashmere High School softball team, ranked 6th in state, hosted the struggling Chelan Mountain Goats Tuesday night. The Goats made Cashmere fight for every run but the Bulldogs found their sixth consecutive win, though it may not have been their best effort, 10-3.
“We played with low energy, which was disappointing,” said Cashmere head coach Steve Mongeon. “We were a little bit passive at the plate and had errors in field we aren't accustomed to.”
Cashmere (8-1, 13-3) led 4-1 after the first two innings. They then outscored Chelan (0-9, 1-11) 6-2 over the last five innings. Cashmere scored 10 runs off of 9 hits and Chelan scored 3 runs off of 4 hits.
Jenna Reeder pitched a complete game and gave up only 4 hits, 1 earned run, and finished with 12 strikeouts. She also had 2 RBIs and went 3-for-4 to lead the Bulldogs. Kloe Polminknack added another 2 RBIs and went 1-for-2.
For Chelan, Brynn Hughbanks scored 3 runs and went 3-for-3.
“Chelan showed improvement,” Mongeon said. “Which was nice to see for them.”
Cashmere hosts Cascade on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Chelan plays at Cascade for a doubleheader on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
