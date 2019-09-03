CASHMERE — Last season was a good one for the Cashmere girls soccer team. They won the league and district titles, but a 1-0 loss to Freeman in the NEA League crossover game cost them a return trip to state.
Cashmere Head Coach Dennis Tronson, now in his 22nd year, said the team is looking really good, particularly with the return of Caribou Trail League player of the year, senior Chloe Diaz. She recently signed a letter of intent to attend Biola University in La Mirada, Calf.
“I think that was a big lift off her. The whole process, then finally to make a decision and accept an offer. Now, she’s playing more relaxed. It’s exciting to see her without having to perform every night in the hope of somebody was watching,” Tronson said.
Senior Grace Hammond is a senior captain who will lead the defense as a midfielder. Senior Clare Norman returns at forward. She had 10 goals last season.
“I feel really good about those three seniors. We have a great group of sophomores that are returning. Feel good about where they are at. We have some other freshmen that might fit into the first team. If not, we’ll let them grow,” Tronson said.
Cascade and Cashmere split the season series last season. Both teams were 7-1 in the CTL. The Bulldogs beat them in a shootout for the district title.
“They got knocked out in the regional game so I know they’ll be hungry. It will come down to Cascade and us. Okanogan will be better. They have a lot of young girls in Chelan. The coach has been working hard to build their numbers,” he said. “I think the CTL will be it’s most competitive in five years, top to bottom.”
More than likely, the regular season CTL title will come down to the Cascade-Cashmere games.
“I think with the experience both teams have, with playoffs, and for Cascade, the state tournament. I think our girls want to get back to the state tournament. Missing out on state is going to be a real motivator for both squads,” Tronson said. “I don’t we’ll overlook anybody we play. I’ve tried to beef up our schedule a little bit. I’m excited about that.”
Cashmere opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 7 at home against Montesano.