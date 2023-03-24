TONASKET — Even with a recent win over Brewster and a history of sweeping the Tonasket Tigers in a doubleheader last year, Cashmere softball couldn’t take the Tigers lightly.
Tonasket has had a tough, winless start to the season with losses to Quincy and Brewster but Cashmere didn’t make it any easier Thursday night. The Bulldogs won by a landslide 23-8.
After the fifth inning, Cashmere led 15-7, but the last eight runs came in the sixth.
Jenna Reeder led Cashmere with four runs, six RBIs, and was 3-for-5 at the plate. Cam Phillips was 2-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBIs, and Lily Wilson was 2-for-2 at the plate and scored two runs.
Reeder and Macie Zimmerman each pitched three innings and allowed four runs. Reeder allowed three hits and four walks but finished with four strikeouts. Zimmerman allowed five hits and two walks but had three strikeouts.
“We still have a ways to go,” Cashmere Head Coach Steve Mongeon said. “We’re young and inexperienced. It was nice to get a win and we’ll take these lessons and move forward.”
Cashmere, overall, was more efficient. They scored 23 runs off of 10 hits with one error in just six innings. Tonasket scored eight runs off of eight hits with five errors.
Cashmere improves to a 3-1 record. Tonasket is now 0-3.
Cashmere hosts Kiona Benton for a doubleheader on Tuesday at 3 and 5 p.m.
Tonasket hosts Brewster for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 and 1 p.m.
