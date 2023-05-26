Cashmere HS logo.png

RICHLAND — The Columbia Playfield at Richland High School hosted the 2023 4A/1A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament on May 25-27. No. 8 Cashmere High School began the 1A opening round with a dominant performance at the plate and at the mound, beating the No. 9 Naches Valley Rangers 22-4.

The Rangers (14-3) were among the best in the South Central Athletic Conference (West) this season but lost in the District 5 championship to Royal. However, they met the Bulldogs (18-4) in a loser-out game in the opening round. It was Cashmere’s fifth consecutive win on Thursday.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?