RICHLAND — The Columbia Playfield at Richland High School hosted the 2023 4A/1A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament on May 25-27. No. 8 Cashmere High School began the 1A opening round with a dominant performance at the plate and at the mound, beating the No. 9 Naches Valley Rangers 22-4.
The Rangers (14-3) were among the best in the South Central Athletic Conference (West) this season but lost in the District 5 championship to Royal. However, they met the Bulldogs (18-4) in a loser-out game in the opening round. It was Cashmere’s fifth consecutive win on Thursday.
“We had a good game today,” Cashmere head coach Steve Mongeon said. “We’ve been hitting the ball well from the top of the lineup to the bottom all year long — nothing different.”
Cashmere dumped 19 of 22 runs in the first two innings, connecting on 24 hits to get that score, and held the Rangers to four runs off five hits.
Jenna Reeder led Cashmere with five RBIs and went 4-for-4, Dina Schoengarth and Macy Zimmerman each earned three RBIs, Allie Makenna, and Lily Wilson each added two RBIs, and Grace Norman, Cam Phillips, Anisa Gonzales, Kate Jacobson and Reylin Boyd all finished with an RBI.
“Everybody hit the ball well,” Mongeon said. “Collectively, we put up runs, ran the bases well, and did what we needed to do. Both our pitchers did a great job.”
Reeder and Zimmerman combined to pitch all five innings with five hits and five strikeouts.
“If we keep doing what we do, hopefully, it goes well tomorrow,” Mongeon said. “I suspect a good game, Montesano is at the state tournament a lot.”
The next day, Friday, Cashmere squared off with No. 1 Montesano (20-5). Like Cashmere, they’re also Bulldogs.
Two of Montesano’s losses this season were to larger schools. Another two were to Hoquiam — the team they lost the league title to in the Evergreen 1A League but won the District 4 championship against almost a week ago.
It took five innings but Montesano ended Cashmere’s championship run with a 13-3 final score. Cashmere scored all three of its runs in the first inning but Montesano quickly matched, surpassed and never looked back.
“They hit the ball well,” Mongeon said. “We weren't playing our best game. We made some decent plays but came out struggling on defense. Montesano is a good team, their pitcher was quick-paced and that gave us trouble. The girls battled, they gave it a good effort.”
Schoengarth led Cashmere with two RBIs and went 1-for-2. Gonzales also went 1-for-2.
Cashmere lost out on the semifinals but a chance at a third- or fourth-place trophy was still a possibility so long as it could beat its next two opponents. The consolation bracket starts with No. 5 Riverside (Chattaroy) on Friday night.
