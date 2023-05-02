CASHMERE — The Cashmere High School softball team had been on a 6-game winning streak and was ranked 5th in the state when they hosted the Cascade Kodiaks Tuesday night. Cascade made it the closest and most competitive of the three games they’ve played against one another, but the Bulldogs won, 20-4.
“It was a good game,” said Cashmere head coach Steve Mongeon. “We got a lot of at-bats and good things happened at the plate.”
Cascade (3-7, 3-15) recently swept Chelan and that may have been enough momentum to bring one of their better games against Cashmere (9-1,14-3).
Cashmere scored one early run but then dumped 11 of their 20 runs in the second inning and spread the next eight over the two remaining innings. Cascade tallied two runs in the third and fifth innings. Each team finished with nine hits.
“It was one of the best jobs in the field we’ve had,” Mongeon said. “Our pitching was solid. It was a good team effort.”
Macy Zimmerman pitched a complete game for Cashmere in five innings. She gave up 9 hits, 4 runs, and 1 walk and finished with 4 strikeouts.
Jenna Reeder led the Bulldogs with 4 RBIs and went 2-for-3. Reylin Boyd went 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs and Allie Makenna added another 3 RBIs. Dina Schoengarth and Kate Jacobson each added 2 RBIs.
For Cascade, Colette Zehm led with 2 RBIs and went 1-for-3. Lewis added another RBI and went 1-for-1. Giselle Navarro went 2-for-3.
Cashmere plays at Kittitas on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Cascade’s last regular season games will be a doubleheader at Quincy on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
