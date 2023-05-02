CASHMERE — The Cashmere High School softball team had been on a 6-game winning streak and was ranked 5th in the state when they hosted the Cascade Kodiaks Tuesday night. Cascade made it the closest and most competitive of the three games they’ve played against one another, but the Bulldogs won, 20-4.

“It was a good game,” said Cashmere head coach Steve Mongeon. “We got a lot of at-bats and good things happened at the plate.”



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?