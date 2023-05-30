RICHLAND — After beating Naches Valley in the opening round of the 1A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament on Thursday — their first state tournament win in program history — and falling to Montesano — the eventual state champions — on Friday, Cashmere High School’s impressive season finally came to an end at Richland High School’s Columbia Playfield late Friday night.

Cashmere (19-6) faced No. 5 Riverside (Chattaroy) and lost 13-6 in a loser-out bid for the third- and fourth-place game in the consolation bracket. Riverside (17-5) would only make it one game further.



