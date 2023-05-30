RICHLAND — After beating Naches Valley in the opening round of the 1A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament on Thursday — their first state tournament win in program history — and falling to Montesano — the eventual state champions — on Friday, Cashmere High School’s impressive season finally came to an end at Richland High School’s Columbia Playfield late Friday night.
Cashmere (19-6) faced No. 5 Riverside (Chattaroy) and lost 13-6 in a loser-out bid for the third- and fourth-place game in the consolation bracket. Riverside (17-5) would only make it one game further.
Cashmere scored four early runs to lead in the first inning but just before the fifth inning, the game was tied 5-5. Riverside gained the advantage in the final two innings, scoring four runs in each to win.
Jenna Reeder finished with two RBIs and went 2-for-4. Dina Schoengarth added another two RBIs and a double and went 1-for-3. Cam Phillips had a triple and went 3-for-4, Grace Norman went 2-for-2 with a stolen base and Allie McKenna went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases. The Bulldogs scored six runs off of 12 hits and Riverside scored 13 runs off of 16 hits.
Cashmere didn’t just make it three games deep into the state tournament, they also won the Caribou Trail League title and District 6 championship.
They will graduate seven seniors: Zoe Brown, Grace Norman, Jenna Reeder, Lily-Ann Geren, Cameron Phillips, Kloe Pomianek and Ainslee Smith.
