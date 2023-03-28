CASHMERE — Bulldog softball snapped Kiona-Benton’s 3-game winning streak when they hosted a doubleheader Tuesday night.
Cashmere won the first game 14-3 and the second 15-8.
“We’ve started getting better at-bats,” said Cashmere Head Coach Steve Mongeon. “We need to clean up our errors in the field — take care of the little things.”
Cashmere shut out the Bears in the first three innings and their 14 runs were scored off of only eight hits.
Macy Zimmerman led Cashmere with four RBIs while she was 2-for-2 at the plate. Jenna Reeder was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and pitched all five innings giving up three hits, one walk, and earning six strikeouts. And Reylin Boyd finished with two RBIs and was 1-for-1 at the plate.
The second game was closer but Cashmere came through, winning 15-8 off of seven hits.
The first inning was neck-and-neck but for every run Kiona-Benton scored, Cashmere scored one or two more.
Anisa Gonzales led Cashmere with three RBIs while 2-for-2 at the plate. Lily Wilson was 1-for-1 at the plate with one RBI. Reeder finished with one RBI and was 2-for-3 at the plate. Zimmerman pitched all six innings giving up 11 runs, three walks but had six strikeouts.
“I’m happy with where we are at,” Mongeon said.
Cashmere improves to a 5-1 record.
Cashmere plays at Chelan for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
