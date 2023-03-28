CASHMERE — Bulldog softball snapped Kiona-Benton’s 3-game winning streak when they hosted a doubleheader Tuesday night.

Cashmere won the first game 14-3 and the second 15-8.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

