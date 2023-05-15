CASHMERE — It was the last regular season softball games of the season for Cashmere High School as they hosted the Omak Pioneers. The Caribou Trail League title came down to the wire and the Bulldogs knew, in order to take the championship, they had to win at least one game of the doubleheader, or the title would go to Quincy.

They didn’t manage only one — they swept. The opener was close and could have gone either way but the Bulldogs (11-1, 16-4), ranked eighth in the state, won, 7-6. They followed that effort up with a decisive 13-1 win over the Pioneers (7-5, 10-10) in Game 2.



