CASHMERE — It was the last regular season softball games of the season for Cashmere High School as they hosted the Omak Pioneers. The Caribou Trail League title came down to the wire and the Bulldogs knew, in order to take the championship, they had to win at least one game of the doubleheader, or the title would go to Quincy.
They didn’t manage only one — they swept. The opener was close and could have gone either way but the Bulldogs (11-1, 16-4), ranked eighth in the state, won, 7-6. They followed that effort up with a decisive 13-1 win over the Pioneers (7-5, 10-10) in Game 2.
The opener was decided at the bottom of the seventh inning. The game was tied at 6-6 but a strategic bunt from Cashmere’s Lily Wilson opened up a window for Cam Philips to earn the winning run.
Cashmere’s Grace Norman finished with a massive homer and RBI and went 3-for-4. Jenna Reeder added another lofty home run and three RBIs and went 3-for-4. Dina Schonegarth finished with two hits and Anisa Gonzales added two scored runs.
Game 2 was decided in five innings. Allie Mckenna went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Reeder had four RBIs and went 2-for-4. Schonegarth had three RBIs and went 2-for-3. Norman went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Macie Zimmerman pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs giving up one run, two hits, and one walk, and finished with two strikeouts.
Cashmere hosts the district softball tournament on Saturday. They start off the opening round with Cascade (Leavenworth) at 11 a.m.
