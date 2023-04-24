CASHMERE — Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cashmere (13-3) and Quincy (10-3) High School softball teams would help decide who sat at the top of the Caribou Trail League.

Not two weeks ago, the Quincy Jackrabbits edged the Bulldogs by a single run. Saturday afternoon’s games, at least Game 2, would prove to be no less stress-inducing. Cashmere won the opener 12-2 and Game 2 by a single run, 9-8.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?