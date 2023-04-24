CASHMERE — Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cashmere (13-3) and Quincy (10-3) High School softball teams would help decide who sat at the top of the Caribou Trail League.
Not two weeks ago, the Quincy Jackrabbits edged the Bulldogs by a single run. Saturday afternoon’s games, at least Game 2, would prove to be no less stress-inducing. Cashmere won the opener 12-2 and Game 2 by a single run, 9-8.
The opener was dominated by Cashmere. Bulldogs up and down the lineup were connecting with the ball by a ratio of 11-5. And on the mound, Jenna Reeder, pitched all five innings while giving up only two runs.
Allie McKenna and Grace Norman each had 2 RBIs and went 2-for-4. Reeder and Cam Phillips each added another 2 RBIs and went 2-for-3. Lily Wilson went 2-for-3 and finished with an RBI.
Game 2 was going in a different direction. The Jackrabbits rallied after the opener and responded by leading the game 8-6 after closing the top of the 7th inning. Cashmere stepped up, and with the last inning on the line and the potential to slide into the top spot of the CTL standings, they met the moment and got the three runs they needed to win the game and sweep Quincy.
Reeder cracked two home runs for Cashmere, with 4 RBIs, and went 4-for-4. Phillips had an RBI and went 2-for-4. Wilson also went 2-for-4.
Cashmere hosts Chelan on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Quincy hosts Ephrata for a doubleheader on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone