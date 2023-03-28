CASHMERE — Bulldogs baseball had been on a 3-game winning streak when they hosted Kiona-Benton for a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Bears won the first game outright, snapping the streak by capitalizing on errors and garnering a few more runs 6-2.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?