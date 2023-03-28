CASHMERE — Bulldogs baseball had been on a 3-game winning streak when they hosted Kiona-Benton for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Bears won the first game outright, snapping the streak by capitalizing on errors and garnering a few more runs 6-2.
“We had some opportunities but didn't pull through,” said Cashmere Head Coach Colton Loomis.
For Cashmere, Tyler Peterson was 2-for-2 at the plate with two singles. Trenton Mason hit a single and Grady Zimmerman hit a tipple. Jack Croci pitched 4 innings with five strikeouts and gave up two runs.
It would be easy to lament the loss and limp through the next game but Cashmere regrouped and had a wholly different game.
Mason peppered the zone with strikes and the rest of the Bulldog hitters was aggressive at the plate. They won 13-0 on 10 hits.
“They just came alive,” Loomis said. “I’m proud of the way they played.”
Cashmere balanced a confidence in the box and an eagerness to hit. When out on the bases, they were always prepared to run.
Croci was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and one was a triple. Peterson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases. Trevor Shoults was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Caed Wilkinson had one RBI and a triple. Zimmerman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a double.
Cashmere now has a 5-3 record.
Kiona-Benton is now 4-3.
Cashmere plays at Chelan for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
